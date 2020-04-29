Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey extends stay-at-home order with plans to gradually re-open economy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One day before the stay-at-home order is set to expire, Gov. Doug Ducey announced the order will stay in effect until at least May 15, with some easement on restrictions.
“It’s 15 more days,” he said. “I’m asking for some patience.”
The announcement came in a press conference Wednesday afternoon, where Ducey outlined what re-opening the state’s economy might look like. He said travel restrictions will be in effect to other areas will similar restrictions until May 15.
Ducey said retail areas will be able to reopen on a voluntary basis starting May 4.
“This will be a way to allow them (small businesses) to participate in a safe and gradual way,” Ducey said.
Ducey also said he plans to reopen dine-in services to resume May 12. The administration came to this decision with guidelines from healthcare and restaurant industry professionals. However, at this time, bars will not be able to reopen in the near future.
Violating the order can cost business owners $2,500 or six months in jail.
“It will be a different experience, it will be a temporary experience with food service workers wearing masks,” Ducey said.
In last week’s update, Ducey said hospitals have the capacity to handle a surge in cases if that does happen, with current COVID-19 patients using less than 20 percent of all the state’s ventilators and beds in intensive care units.
He also announced elective surgeries at some facilities will resume Friday, May 1, with some restrictions. Right now, 1,090 facilities are ready to open by the beginning of next month.
“There is a real opportunity for May to be drastically different than March or April,” Ducey said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.