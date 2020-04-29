Banner expands services to support mental health of healthcare workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - During the coronavirus outbreak, mental health calls for help are on the rise. That need from those fighting the virus on the frontlines prompted Banner Health to expand support services to its employees.
“We’re just all helping each other, through this crisis," said Eileen Fernstrom, a senior risk manager at Banner Health in Tucson.
Fernstrom is part of the hospital system’s TALK2ME support team. TALK2ME provides facilitated telephone support for Banner staff needing a way to talk about challenges as a caregiver. There are 700 trained facilitators available to take phone calls.
The TALK2ME support service launched about three years ago, but Fernstrom said with the need intensified during COVID-10, they’ve increased options for staff.
“Four virtual calls, every day that any staff, physician, nurse can call in to,” Fernstrom said.
The calls are scheduled at shift changes so anyone leaving work or heading in can share their emotions. Fernstrom, also a trauma nurse, shared some of the feelings facilitators are hearing.
“The obvious one is fear, fear for their safety and safety of their families," Fernstrom said. “They are dressed up in the PPE and they can’t show their faces, so we have patients who are along. It’s not the same, it’s really been voiced that is stressful for patients, the inability to comfort their patients.”
It’s comfort, in a call, for hundreds who are working to keep you safe. Instead of suffering in silence, Fernstrom said they share support and give tips on self-care, like unplugging for a while or going on a walk. She said she has seen the success so far.
“I see it making a difference and how it really does, it lets them know they’re not alone," Fernstrom said. "They all share similar emotions.”
A service that Fernstrom believes may be needed for quite some time, even after the spread slows and the curve flattens in the community.
“We’re really committed to having it in place now, but also after the fact, at a greater level even, we might just up the level a little bit more," Fernstrom said.
KOLD News 13 reached out to other hospital systems in southern Arizona for services they may offer to employees.
A spokesperson for Carondelet said facilities have always had a spiritual care department available as a resource for all hospital staff and associates. Those who would like completely confidential one-on-one support are able to reach out to the department for a meeting via phone or in person. All staff and associates also have access to an employee assistance program that can connect employees and their household members with licensed mental health professionals for in-person, video, or telehealth support.
This can be a scary and stressful time, no matter your occupation. There is no shame in having a conversation about your emotions. We want to remind you, there is always someone to talk to if you are feeling alone, confused or lost.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
Disaster Distress Helpline: 1-800-985-5990
The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, 365-days-a-year, national hotline dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster.
