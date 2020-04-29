Community Food Bank announces new location, schedule for emergency food distribution

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Community Food Bank will move food distribution to the covered parking area just outside Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium, starting May 5.
Emergency food distribution will be held twice a week - on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-10 a.m. The solar covered parking lot offers shade and an increased amount of space so people can receive their food more quickly
The new distribution site is just a mile and a half from the Community Food Bank warehouse at 3003 S. Country Club, where drive-thru food distribution has been taking place for the last six weeks as a measure to reduce physical contact and fight the spread of COVID-19.
“The new space allows us big shaded areas so important for staff, volunteers and National Guard service members to distribute food in a safe and healthy manner,” said Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. “The new expanded space allows us to serve the same amount of people with shorter lines and fewer traffic tie-ups than what we have been experiencing at our Country Club location.”
The new hours are less, but because vehicles will move at a faster pace, the demand during the coronavirus pandemic will be met.
People needing emergency food can get to the new site by turning south on Forgeus from Ajo, using the same entrance as if you were heading to a baseball game or event at Kino Stadium, and following signs which will clearly mark the route.
