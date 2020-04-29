Fact Finders: COVID-19 and funerals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 Fact Finders are working hard to answer all of your questions during the coronavirus outbreak.
One viewer sent in this question:
With the staggering loss of life, are there any special precautions that have to be taken when working with the body of a deceased COVID-19 patient?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says researchers are still learning how it spreads. The virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to mainly spread from through respiratory droplets shared in close contact (i.e., within about 6 feet) with a person who is currently sick with COVID-19. The CDC says this type of spread is not a concern after death.
According to the CDC, people should consider not touching the body of someone who has died of COVID-19. The department also recommends that funeral home workers follow their routine infection prevention and control precautions and wear PPE while preparing a body.
There is currently no known risk associated with being in the same room at a funeral or visitation service.
Culturally there are many different procedures that people take when preparing their loved ones for burial. How at risk are those workers?
The CDC has created a guide for tribes and families who practice unique traditions to honor those who have passed away. You can access the information here.
