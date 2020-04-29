Fact Finders: New guidelines to protect your pets during coronavirus outbreak

Pima Animal Care Center, The Humane Society of Southern Arizona, and The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary are asking pet owners to have a plan in place for their pets in the wake of COVID-19. They’re asking pet owners to find a temporary caregiver in case your get sick and have to be hospitalized and to put together an “emergency kit." That kit should include medical records, medication, food, treats and any other supplies necessary to care for your pet for at least two weeks.