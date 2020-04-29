FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record breaking heat for the rest of the week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure continues to build into the area throughout the week with temperatures getting into the triple digits for the first time this year! An excessive heat warning will go into effect on Thursday where we could potentially warm up to one of the hottest temps ever recorded in the month of April in Tucson. Good news though! Things “cool down” into the mid 90s for the weekend!
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
TONIGHT: Clear skies overnight lows in the mid-60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104F. Breezy.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 100F. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper-90s.
