Four county sheriff’s department employees test positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One corrections officer and three other employees with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The officer has been on leave since April 17 to prevent the spread of the virus to other employees at the Pima County Jail, according to Deputy James Allerton, a spokesperson for PCSD. It’s unclear in what department of PCSD that the other employees worked, but they do not work within the corrections bureau.
All four employees are on “pandemic leave” and their immediate colleagues have been notified of their positive tests, the release stated.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.