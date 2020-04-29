Health experts warn against using hands to wipe away sweat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson residents are about to get a lot sweatier thanks to triple-digit weather this week.
But in these temperatures, it’s important you avoid touching your face, even to wipe away sweat.
While you can’t really catch COVID-19 through sweat, health experts say the virus is spread through droplets.
If you’re exposed to germs while outside, then touch your face, you risk spreading germs on your hands to your face.
Cue towels.
Experts recommend carrying two with you to wipe sweat from your face and body.
If you need to adjust sweaty glasses or scratch an itchy nose, keep tissues on you.
Both of these will act as a barrier between you and germs.
But most importantly, WASH YOUR HANDS.
“We want to make sure we’re not touching our face: our eyes, nose, and mouth. Because that’s a way we can introduce the virus into our system,” said Paula Mandel, deputy director of the Pima County Health Department.
Mandel recommends washing your hands before you head outside, keeping hand sanitizer on you while you're out, then washing your hands again once you're home.
Another thing to remember is how to safely apply sunscreen.
The best way to do so amid the COVID pandemic is to apply sunscreen at home, where it’s a controlled, clean setting.
But if you’re out and need to reapply, here's what you can do.
- Use hand sanitizer to kill any germs on your skin.
- Apply the sunscreen.
- Wash your hands again.
If you do need to wipe away sweat, remember to wash your hands before touching any objects or people.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.