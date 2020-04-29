PCSD describes hiker rescue as ‘completely avoidable’, reminds public of safety tips

PCSD describes hiker rescue as ‘completely avoidable’, reminds public of safety tips
(Source: Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 29, 2020 at 1:39 PM MST - Updated April 29 at 2:06 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue team rescued a hiker from Tanque Verde Falls, that officials are saying was “completely avoidable."

The PCSD Search and Rescue deputies worked with Rural Metro Fire to rescue the 20-year-old woman. Deputy James Allerton said he is not aware of any criminal charges that would be appropriate for a hiker rescue.

In a tweet, PCSD officials said “there is no reason you should be hiking without water."

For more tips on hiking safety, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.