Local researcher weighs in on how re-opening could impact the spread of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey extended the state’s stay at home order due to the coronavirus pandemic until May 15 but he eased some restrictions on retail and will announce a plan to re-open some indoor dining restaurants next week.
But, Michael Worobey, the head of the University of Arizona Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, said the modifications are a cause for some concern.
“This virus is very contagious,” Worobey said. “When you make it a little easier to move from person to person, the result is it moves more efficiently from person to person.”
He believes opening up restaurants now will likely result in a re-evaluation of that decision by mid-summer.
He said Arizona is not in a position to begin its re-opening process.
“I don’t see Arizona having put in place the testing, contact tracing and isolation measures that you really need to have in place,” he said.
Even the governor, in his coronavirus update, said even though it appears the number of deaths and cases are leveling off, it’s still not a trend and he urged caution before reopening like maintaining social distancing, washing hands and sanitizing often.
Those have done their job but Worobey says there’s more to do.
“The lockdown measures haven’t brought the epidemic to a halt,” he said. “It’s slowed the growth rate.”
