Pedestrian dies in delayed collision on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian has died from her injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the south side of town on April 14, 2020.
At approximately 8:01 a.m., officers from Operations Division South and Tucson Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the intersection of South 6th Avenue and West Veterans Boulevard after getting a report of a life-threatening vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.
Upon arrival, Tucson Fire personnel rendered aid to the pedestrian, identified as 59-year-old Rebecca M. Labrecque, and transported her to Banner University Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries.
Traffic Detectives were contacted and responded to continue the investigation.
According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, Labrecque was walking eastbound across 6th Ave. at Veterans Blvd. in the southern crosswalk. Witnesses observed a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driving westbound out of the VA Hospital at Veterans Blvd attempting to make a left turn onto southbound 6th Ave. While making the left turn, the driver struck Labrecque in the crosswalk. The driver stopped immediately and remained on scene for the investigation.
A DUI Officer determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.
Interviews in conjunction with the roadway evidence determined that speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision. Witnesses said that the signal light was green for east and westbound traffic.
On the morning of April 27, 2020, the Traffic Investigations Unit was informed that Rebecca Labrecque had passed away from her injuries received in this collision.
Next of kin was notified of her passing. The investigation is on-going and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.
