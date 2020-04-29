Pedestrian dies in delayed collision on south side

According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, Labrecque was walking eastbound across 6th Ave. at Veterans Blvd. in the southern crosswalk. Witnesses observed a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driving westbound out of the VA Hospital at Veterans Blvd attempting to make a left turn onto southbound 6th Ave. While making the left turn, the driver struck Labrecque in the crosswalk. The driver stopped immediately and remained on scene for the investigation.