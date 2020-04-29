Pima County resorts discuss re-opening plan following COVID-19 shutdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tourism is vital to Tucson’s economy but right now, it’s practically nonexistent.
As businesses wait to hear from Gov. Doug Ducey on whether the stay-at-home order will be extended, local resorts are talking about what re-opening might look like.
Russ Bond, the general manager of JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa, said the resort was set up to be an “off-the-charts” year. Then, March hit and a new reality set in.
“Our normal occupancy; you’re in the 70 percent occupancy rate, and we are barely in the double digits,” he said.
JW Marriott is on the higher end of occupancy these days.
“In the resorts, occupancy is somewhere in the six to12 percent range,” said Diane Frisch, the director of attractions and tourism for Pima County.
Some resorts have closed altogether.
With travel down, weddings and conferences canceled, and the gym and pool closed, JW Marriott had to make some tough decisions. Bond says about 90 percent of staff have been laid off company-wide.
“It’s been devastating to owners, operators, to our industry, and I don’t know how long it’s going to take us to get out,” he said.
However, plans are being made for just that.
“We can’t wait to have some of these orders come out,” Bond said. “Ideally, by early to mid-May we will be in the position to have our pool open. Then we will continue to have limited beverage and food sale.”
One amenity at JW Marriott that hasn’t taken a hit is the golf course. Bond said numbers have remained pretty much the same.
“Coming out here and being able to get outside and play golf, it’s very safe out here, it’s fantastic,” said Keith Rojc who was playing a round of golf with his son, Steven, on Tuesday.
Bond hopes to continue drawing people to the greens while encouraging more “staycationing” this summer.
“We are getting calls left and right ‘When are your pools open? When are your pools going to open?’” Bond said. “We want to encourage [people] to stay close, stay local, and come visit your resorts. There is nothing better you can do to help us and help the economy.”
In a memorandum to the Pima County Board of Supervisors, Frisch reports Omni Tucson National Resort is promoting a June 1 re-opening and is taking reservations starting May 15. Loews Ventana Canyon Resort is also looking at a June 1 re-opening.
Frisch said she is working with businesses in the tourism sector to implement “measured plans” that not only follow state orders but also protect staff and guests.
