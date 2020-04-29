Reports: President Trump may be coming to Arizona next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to several reports, President Donald Trump may be coming to Arizona next week.
According to Bloomberg News, that trip may include “a tour of a manufacturing plant that is making protective masks.”
No more details were provided.
President Trump did mention the possible trip during a round-table discussion in D.C. later in the day.
The President has not left the White House in more than a month due to the coronavirus outbreak.
