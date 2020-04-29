Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch asking for donations to care for animals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch had to close their doors during the stay-at-home order and are now asking for donations to help feed and care for their animals.
The ranch is selling thank you packages ranging from $25 to $250 that include various souvenirs from magnets to plush toys to an ostrich egg shell.
Donors can also choose to give money without choosing a thank you package.
The farm’s 1,000 ostrich’s each eat $40 of food in one month and the farm is home to 11 different types of other animal species.
