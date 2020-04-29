Some medical facilities get ready to resume elective services next month following executive order

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Elective surgeries at some facilities can resume May 1, which means businesses are preparing to re-open their doors.
Gov. Doug Ducey’s Executive Order issued on April 22 stated businesses that want to start the surgeries have to meet certain criteria:
- A continuing supply of PPE that will support the facility for more than 14 days and the supply is not reliant on the state or a county health department.
- Adequate staffing and bed availability with no greater than 80% of total bed capacity occupied, if the facility is a hospital.
- Implemented a robust COVID-19 testing plan to test all at-risk healthcare workers and each patient prior to the scheduling of an elective, non-essential surgery during the pre-operative time period.
- Implement a process to identify, inventory, and document the availability of PPE, test collection kits, and the availability of a lab that can run the COVID-19 diagnostic test.
- Implemented a universal symptom screening process for all staff, patients, and visitors prior to entry into the facility.
- Implemented an enhanced cleaning process for patient and waiting areas.
- Implemented policies and procedures for appropriate discharge planning of patients, including pre-discharge diagnostic COVID-19 testing for patients transferring to a nursing care institution, residential care institution setting, or Group Home for the Developmentally Disabled.
- Implemented policies and procedures that prioritize elective, non-essential surgeries based upon urgency following the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services Adult Elective Surgery and Procedures Recommendations.
Dr. Andrew Rosen, DDS. of Rosen Orthodontics is busy preparing to slowly open come Monday, May 4. Rosen filled out the online form on Friday, April 24 and received approval from the Arizona Department of Health Services on Monday, April 27.
He said the process only took a few minutes to fill out online.
“I did get a confirmation to my form that I attested we’re doing these things and it says ‘ok you know, it’s on you.’ I guess it’s basically the honor system," Rosen said.
Among the eight things, the form states facilities must have two weeks worth of personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning and a way to screen patients and staff who come in. These criteria, Rosen said, aren’t foreign in his field.
"Dentists and dental specialists have been protecting against things like HIV and hepatitis B and tuberculosis since the beginning of time so really those changes are going to be the same for us,” he said.
It will be a soft opening come Monday, with limited operations at first and only a few people will be allowed in at a time.
“We’re keeping patients and parents in their cars we’re going to keep them out of the waiting rooms we’re going to have sneeze guards or those acrylic barriers everywhere,” Rosen said.
Patients will also be asked to brush their teeth at home instead of doing so at their station in the office.
Rosen said they expect everything they had to order to open to arrive on Friday. He said they are also preparing for things to change since they have to look not only at the Arizona Department of Health Services, but also guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Dental Association, American Association of Orthodontists and Occupational Safety and Health Association.
“Things are changing and are very dynamic so there could be some changes and modifications as we move along,” Rosen said.
