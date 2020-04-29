Taste This, Tucson: Takeout on Swan and Sunrise

To end our culinary journey, we made one last stop at Sundaze Frozen Yogurt . Summer is practically here and with temperatures in the triple digits, we had to cool off with a soft serve treat. Sundaze has a selection of frozen yogurt flavors to choose from and a wide variety of toppings. Whether you’re in the mood for a small treat or wanting to take some home for later, Sundaze is sure to keep you satisfied all summer. Sometimes, you just can’t beat the classics!