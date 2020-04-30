Attorney General’s Office warns of online COVID-19 scams

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Like many of us working from home, you probably spend most of your day on the computer — either in video calls or virtual classrooms. But there’s still a way for these to be hacked, and of course, a way for you to better protect yourself.
First, when holding a virtual meeting or class, create a password to limit who can get in. Make sure you’re keeping the links to get into those meeting private and make sure your software and security are up to date.
If you’re the host of the meeting, make sure you know how to work the security features. That way you can prevent people from sharing files without your permission and keep unwanted users out.
When it comes to working online from home, make sure you use up to date anti-virus and anti-malware software on your devices.
Use unique passwords for any device or website that requires a login and be extremely aware of opening emails and links from unknown senders.
Another thing to look out for is the “tech support scam.” Don’t answer unsolicited phone calls from support personnel or call numbers on pop up windows claiming your device is having issues. And, as always, never give out personal information over the phone.
The Attorney General’s Office launched a COVID-19 webpage dedicated to providing consumers with the latest information on Arizona COVID-19 scams and frauds.
