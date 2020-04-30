Collision on Cocio Bridge closes traffic for investigation

Collision on Cocio Bridge closes traffic for investigation
An active investigation is taking place near Tucson Estates and Ajo Highway. (Source: PCSD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 30, 2020 at 4:16 PM MST - Updated April 30 at 4:16 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A single-vehicle collision shut down traffic on a bridge near Cocio Road and Silverbell Road on Thursday.

In a community alert from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, officials said traffic on the Cocio Bridge is closed for an investigation into the single-vehicle collision that happened earlier today. Though no one was hurt, the area will be shut down to motorists for several hours due to an inspection from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A single-vehicle collision closed traffic on the Cocio Bridge for several hours Thursday, April 30, 2020. Though no one was hurt, the Arizona Department of Transportation closed the area for an investigation.
A single-vehicle collision closed traffic on the Cocio Bridge for several hours Thursday, April 30, 2020. Though no one was hurt, the Arizona Department of Transportation closed the area for an investigation. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.