FIRST ALERT FORECAST: C

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure continues to build into the area throughout the week with temperatures getting into the triple digits for the first time this year!
An excessive heat warning is in effect today where we could potentially warm up to one of the hottest temps ever recorded in the month of April in Tucson.
Good news though! Things “cool down” into the mid 90s for the weekend!
- THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 103F. Breezy.
- TONIGHT: Some clouds with lows in the upper 60s.
- FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 100F. Windy.
- SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.
- SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
- MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
- TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.
- WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
