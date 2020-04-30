Mama’s Pizza donates food to Gospel Rescue Mission during COVID-19 crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In the midst of the Coronavirus crisis, there are those going above and beyond to help people suffering the shutdown and its economic impacts. Today, another example of a local company doing what it can to help the less fortunate, despite its own struggles.
With his infectious laugh, and Italian New York accent, Joe Spina is known for his generosity — and his famous tag line.
“Now repeat after me, Maaaammmma’s Piiiizzzzzzaaaaaa!"
Spina, and his brother moved to Tucson in 1974 and a few years later opened Mama’s Famous Pizza where the family has been serving Tucsonans for more than 40 years.
And like so many other small business owners, Spina said he’s feeling the economic crunch.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the country. ... and they’re the backbone of what America was founded on and I hate to see it going south like it’s been doing,” he said.
Carry-out and delivery are keeping the business afloat. Despite countless late nights, Spina has had no luck getting help from the Paycheck Protection Program.
“We’re not underwater that’s the most important thing at this time. But, if we don’t get through with this PPP loan, it’s going to be very different going forward," he said.
But even with his own financial struggles, Spina, along with a couple of his friends are giving back.
They are donating more than a dozen pizzas and salads for the moms and their kids staying at the Gospel Rescue Mission’s Women’s Center on Miracle Mile.
"It just warms our heart, especially in these trying times. We always like to get the community involved helping the least, the last, and the lost in Tucson,” said Victor Hightower with Gospel Rescue Mission.
It’s a reminder that, even in the worst of times, Tucson’s generosity always shines through — even if it’s as simple as giving away a free pizza.
