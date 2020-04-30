Officials discuss re-opening pools, spas amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With talk of resort and community swimming pools re-opening in the next few weeks in Tucson and Pima County, people want to know if it’s safe to get back in the water.
The county permits some 2,000 commercial, community and resort pools.
“The CDC does indicate that there’s no evidence that the virus, that COVID-19 can be spread through pool water, spas or splash pads," said Loni Anderson, the director of consumer health for Pima County.
The county is in the process of establishing new rules for the pools to follow when they re-open but is still a couple of weeks away from what that might look like.
The health department scheduled two virtual meetings this week with resorts, homeowners associations and other operators.
"We’ve provided some guidelines for these facilities about re-opening,” she said. “When they are allowed to re-open that guidance is ensuring that there are some safety checks they do.”
Shane Carroll, an operational inspector for the county, is involved in the process of getting things ready for re-opening community pools.
“We’re checking safety equipment, we’re checking signage, we’re checking the quality of the pool water to make sure it’s safe for people to swim in,” Carroll said.
The community pool and resort re-openings are expected to begin somewhere between the middle to the end of May so the county health department hopes to have the new rules in place in the next two weeks.
The pools may be able to open without an initial inspection from the county.
“That's something we're going to be discussing in the stakeholders meetings but technically yes they can,” Anderson said. “As long as we get that guidance to them and they're following it.”
Pool staff will have to properly space deck chairs to promote social distancing, clean handrails frequently, disinfect locks and keypads and have more lifeguards to make sure etiquette is not forgotten once people are inside the pool.
“Obviously it wouldn’t be wise to have the whole bather load at the pool at the same time,” Anderson said,” “So we would like to get the industries input on how social distancing can be provided on a more accurate basis.”
