PCC hosting virtual town hall for students
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 30, 2020 at 11:14 AM MST - Updated April 30 at 11:14 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College’s Student Senate is hosting a virtual town hall to answer students’ questions and address their concerns about learning and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted by Pima Student Life on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

“This event is a great opportunity for students to ask questions, share their ideas, opinions and concerns directly with Pima’s executive administrators in a respectful environment,” said Dr. Suzanne Desjardin, dean of students.

The virtual student town hall, featuring Pima administrators, is 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 1.

Students can join the virtual town hall either through Zoom or the Student Life Facebook page:

If you have a question or comment, email pcc-studentlife@pima.edu.

