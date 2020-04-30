PCC hosting virtual town hall for students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College’s Student Senate is hosting a virtual town hall to answer students’ questions and address their concerns about learning and resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This event is a great opportunity for students to ask questions, share their ideas, opinions and concerns directly with Pima’s executive administrators in a respectful environment,” said Dr. Suzanne Desjardin, dean of students.
The virtual student town hall, featuring Pima administrators, is 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 1.
Students can join the virtual town hall either through Zoom or the Student Life Facebook page:
- Zoom: https://pima.zoom.us/j/98710577183?pwd=YnlvVjN0UWk0VFdyV0hjeHMxb3JkQT09
- Pima’s Student Life Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pimastudentlife
If you have a question or comment, email pcc-studentlife@pima.edu.
