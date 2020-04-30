Pima County Sheriff’s Department search for three missing children

An active investigation is taking place near Tucson Estates and Ajo Highway. (Source: PCSD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | April 29, 2020 at 9:06 PM MST - Updated April 29 at 9:06 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three missing children last seen on Tucson’s north side.

The boys were last seen at around 7 p.m. near the 1700 block of west Jagged Rock Road, according to an email from Deputy James Allerton with the sheriff’s department.

Investigators are looking for a 15-year-old, 12-year-old and 8-year-old who were all last seen in the same area believed to be traveling on foot.

Enrique, 15, was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans and striped black Vans shoes. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and eyes.

Enrique, 15, was last seen Wednesday, April 29, 2020 near the 1700 block of west Jagged Rock Road in Tucson, Ariz.
(Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Andres, 12, was last seen wearing jeans, a black sweater and black shoes. He is 4 feet 9 inches tall with brown hair and eyes.

Andres, 12, was last seen Wednesday, April 29, 2020 near the 1700 block of west Jagged Rock Road in Tucson, Ariz.
(Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Jace, 8, was last seen wearing a black shirt with green lettering and black pants. He is 4 feet 9 inches tall with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Jace, 8, was last seen Wednesday, April 29, 2020 near the 1700 block of west Jagged Rock Road in Tucson, Ariz.
(Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 911.

