Tucson restaurants prepare to reopen dine-in services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Restaurants in Arizona could resume dine-in services in less than two weeks under Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order released Wednesday. Local restaurants in Tucson are trying to prepare but have questions on how to best reopen their dining areas.
“It’s tough because we aren’t sure just what those guidelines will be,” said eegee’s Chief Marketing Officer Paul Hemingway.
Eegee's plans to promote social distancing for customers who eat inside and consistently sanitize tables.
“Putting up signage that would indicate that this table has been cleaned,” Hemingway said. “Other than that, we are waiting on Gov. Ducey’s recommendations.”
A family-owned Mexican restaurant is also preparing.
Rey Sanchez, the owner of Casa Sanchez Mom’s Mexican Food, said his restaurant began offering curbside services when its dining area was closed. The restaurant has removed its chips and salsa bar and plans to use disposable plates and utensils.
"We will probably continue to use the Styrofoam before we go back to the plates, silverware and glasses," Sanchez said. "We are gonna wait and see what happens for the future."
Restaurants could start opening their dine-in areas on May 12. Sanchez said some customers may not feel comfortable sitting down and eating inside restaurants.
"I believe people are going to shy away from it," he said.
Sanchez said he thinks some people will rely on take-out and delivery services even when dining rooms reopen.
"I think people are going to use some of the options that were implemented during this time," he said.
He said he’s willing to continue providing a curbside service to his customers.
“I know we’ve got a long road ahead of us but I know if we all work together we will be able to get through this,” Sanchez said.
