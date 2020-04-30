UN chief: World should follow South Korea on COVID-19 fight

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief says he hopes many countries in the world will follow the “remarkable example” of South Korea which he says has been “extremely successful” in addressing the coronavirus pandemic and is planning to tackle climate change in its recovery from COVID-19.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres points to Thursday’s announcement “that there was no new case" of the coronavirus in South Korea.
At the same time, he says, South Korea has presented plans for “a very ambitious green deal” for its recovery from the pandemic, including a ban on new coal-fired plants and a reduction of emissions from existing coal-fired plants.
