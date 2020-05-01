Amphitheater School District celebrates graduating seniors with yard signs amid COVID-19 crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Amphitheater School District had a special surprise for its seniors on Friday, whose 12-year journey came to a sudden stop because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Volunteers placed signs in the yards of more than 1,000 seniors graduating from the Amphitheater School District.
"What we hope is they realize how much they are loved and cared for, " said Mark Pincus, a teacher at Ironwood Ridge High School.
Pincus and many other members of the community volunteered to deliver signs.
“Anything we can do to make new memories and make it a special event is the goal,” he said.
Oro Valley Police Chief Kara Riley, who also volunteered, said recognizing the seniors is especially close to her heart.
“My daughter just so happens to attend one of the local high schools and is a senior,” Riley said. “Anything we can do to make new memories and make it a special event is the goal.”
Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield picked up signs to bring to seniors homes.
"We regret that we are not going to be able to gather to celebrate their graduation but this is a small way to show our appreciation for their hard work," Winfield said.
A senior at Ironwood Ridge High School, Sydney Andresen, was surprised to see a familiar face deliver her sign. Pincus is the National Honors Society Advisor, a club that Andresen participated in throughout high school.
"All of us kind of felt a little bit heartbroken because its hard knowing you had 12 years of education just to have all of this happen," Andresen said. "It's really nice to know that they still care and are thinking about us."
"It was really important for me to see some of my NHS leadership and I got to see her so I'm really happy about that," Pincus said.
The Amphitheater School District is planning a graduation experience during the week of May 18 and plans to release more information once plans are finalized.
