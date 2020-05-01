FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat marches on!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The heat is not going anywhere anytime soon! We ended April with record breaking heat and we’re starting May off with some too! Highs for Friday will be in the low 100s but then “cool" a bit into the upper 90s for the weekend. The 100s don’t stay away long... they return by the middle of next week!
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 100F. Strong winds sustained at 10-20 mph with gusts of up to 30mph from the SW.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low 60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 100F.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 1031F. Breezy.
