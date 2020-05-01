Heroes and Helpers: COVID-19 survivors donates plasma for antibody research

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One Tucson woman is rolling up her sleeve so others won’t have to go through what she did.
“I had high fever, cough, no sense of smell or taste,” said Paula Sommers.
Sommers took a trip to New York and when she came home to Tucson, she got sick.
“I was exhausted,” she said. “Felt like I was hit by a truck.”
The Red Cross said people like Sommers who recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that attack the virus. This plasma is being looked as a possible treatment for other COVID-19 patients battling the virus.
“Potentially life-saving treatment for COVID-19 patients,” said Courtney Slanaker, executive director of the Southern Arizona Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Sommers is now one of just a handful of COVID-19 survivors who are donating plasma in the area.
“If I can help one person,” she said. “I know many people across the country have had it and have passed away. It’s awful but for those of us who’ve survived, I think it’s really important that we help the rest of the nation.”
The Red Cross hopes more people like Sommers come forward to donate.
COVID-19 survivors interested in donating plasma can click here for more information.
