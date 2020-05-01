Officials say governor’s office lacked coordination with county to plan statewide COVID-19 testing blitz

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The state of Arizona established a goal of conducting 10,000 to 20,000 coronavirus tests every Saturday for three weeks. The so-called testing blitz starts Saturday, April 2.
There are several sites in Arizona but few in Tucson: There’s one site at Banner Health on Ina Road and another at a Walgreens on Broadway Boulevard.
It’s also available at El Rio Health but is restricted to existing patients. Right now, there are no testing sites listed in Pinal, Cochise or Santa Cruz counties.
Pima County health officials are not fully involved in the testing blitz.
“I think this particular announcement from the state caught our health officials by surprise,” said Chuck Huckelberry, the Pima County Administrator. “We don’t have a clue as to where testing kits are going to come from.”
The City of Tucson has been in the dark as well.
“I would want to act in partnership and coordination with the governor’s office,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “But we don’t have that.”
The lack of coordination with the state has some in southern Arizona saying it makes the battle of the virus more difficult here.
“We have to make these difficult decisions with imperfect knowledge,” said Michael Worobey, a University of Arizona biologist.
That leads to decisions that are, at times, guesswork rather than following scientific principles.
And with the easing of restrictions, it’s unclear how the next few weeks will shape up
“If we really relax a lot of these measures by the middle of May, I think by the end of May and into June, we’ll probably be having a second look at some of those.”
Pima County is one of those which is flying blind.
“If you look at their announcement, they say some have adequate testing, some don’t,” Huckelberry said. “And so we’re one of those without adequate testing.”
The Arizona Department of Health Services sent a statement saying there is a working relationship.
“There are several sites in Pima County that are confirmed, including Banner, El Rio Health, FastMed Urgent Care and Walgreens. ADHS has connected the Pima County Health Director and deputy county administrator with multiple sources for specimen collection kits and continue to send kits to County Health as they come in. You can see the full list of sites online at //azhealth.gov/testingblitz.”
But despite that, the county is concerned.
“I don’t think we’re confident at all we can meet the testing the state has announced,” Huckelberry said.
