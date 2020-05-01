Pediatricians urge parents to keep their children’s vaccines up to date amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Doctors are warning parents to keep up their children’s vaccinations, even in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
According to a recent study done by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), 70 to 80 percent of children are missing their doctor’s appointments.
At Tanque Verde Pediatrics, Dr. Sandra Herron said they were down 60 to 70 percent of patient visits during the month of April.
“Parents are wanting to stay at home they’re not wanting to come into the doctor’s office where the perceive a risk to infectious agents especially COVID," Herron said. “But the risk of coming in and getting those vaccines is much less to your child than it is to stay at home and avoid vaccines.”
COVID-19 should not be the only concern. Herron said pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, is going around the Tucson area and missing vaccines can lead to more problems down the road.
“We saw a measles epidemic last year and that was with a normal vaccination schedule,” Herron said. "We’re seeing now 50 percent less kids getting vaccinated and that is going to lead in six months to other outbreaks and pertussis and measles are a perfect example of that.”
Booster shots, no matter what the age, should not be skipped either.
"It’s not fair to say that your child has had one or two sets of immunizations and they’re free and clear. They really need to complete the set.”
Herron said their office and others are fully equipped. Tanque Verde Pediatrics just received their PPP loan money Friday, which means they can bring back furloughed staff to help see patients.
"We are raring to go with a full staff, so we need these kids and parents to come in and get up to date.”
Herron said the AAP recommends that if your child doesn’t need a vaccination, telehealth is a good option to start with. That way the doctor can decide if they need to come into the office for further examination.
