READ: Southern Arizona hospitals receive hospital safety grades

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Leapfrog Group released its hospital safety grades for spring 2020.
Leapfrog said it grades more than 2,600 “general acute-care hospitals across the nation twice annually" and uses up to 28 performance measures to “produce a single letter grade representing a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.”
Any hospital missing data for more than 15 performance measures does not get graded.
Due to their trauma level rating, some hospitals end up treating patients with more severe health issues than other facilities. This can negatively impact the hospital’s safety grade since patient survival is factored into Leapfrog’s formula.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Banner University Medical Center―Tucson is the only Level I Trauma Center in southern Arizona.
Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista and Carondelet St. Joseph’s Hospital, located on Wilmot Road in Tucson, are Level III while Banner UMC―South is Level IV.
Below are the grades for facilities in southern Arizona. Click on the hospital’s name to get more details or go HERE to see grades for all hospitals in Arizona.
