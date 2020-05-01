State announces additional guidelines for retail businesses resuming partial operations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The state of Arizona has released additional guidelines as retail businesses prepare to resume partial operations next week.
Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order on Wednesday, April 29, extending the state’s stay-at-home order, but also outlined the plan to re-open the state’s economy.
Ducey, along with the Arizona Department of Health Services, released the new guidelines on Friday, May 1.
The recommendations include enhanced sanitation and physical distancing steps to help customers and business owners minimize the risk of COVID-19.
Beginning Monday, May 4, retail businesses can sell goods through delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, drive-up service, curbside delivery or by appointment provided they establish and implement sanitation and physical distancing measures.
On Friday, May 8, businesses can resume partial openings that incorporate social distancing and sanitation measures established by the United States Department of Labor or the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Additional guidance will be provided in coming days to facilitate the governor’s goal to resume dine-in services at restaurants in May.
