State plans to ramp up COVID-19 testing, county officials hope to see more sites in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona’s “testing blitz” starts in a couple of days. Health officials say more widespread coronavirus testing is needed before re-opening businesses and loosening restrictions.
Over the next three Saturdays, the state plans to test tens of thousands of people for the virus.
However, access to these testing sites may be a challenge for southern Arizonans.
“Right now, Pima County is the most southeastern county with testing available in Arizona but that could change for future Saturdays,” said Jessica Rigler, the assistant director of public health preparedness for the Arizona Department of Health Services. “We are going to continue to work to add additional sites as providers are interested.”
Banner Health on Ina Road and Walgreens on east Broadway Boulevard are the only two locations where anyone can get tested, provided they meet certain criteria.
“Some sites may require that you are actively symptomatic,” Rigler said. “Others may require either active symptoms or that you are concerned that you have recently been exposed to someone with COVID-19.”
Banner asks that patients call ahead and Walgreens is testing people by appointment only.
Thursday evening, three El Rio Health locations in Tucson were added to the list of sites but only existing El Rio patients will be tested.
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said she is pushing for more locations.
“[I’m] very concerned,” Romero said. “And it’s something I spoke with the Governor’s office about.”
Rigler said, on average, about 2,000 people are tested each day in Arizona.
This blitz will ramp up efforts.
“In total, we are hoping to get between 10,000 and 20,000 Arizonans tested [each Saturday],” she said. “So, 60,000 at the high level.”
Rigler is confident the capacity for testing is there.
Banner, which normally tests about 100 people a day, says they will test about 150 Saturday.
“This will give us a better sense of really what’s going on in Arizona with regards to COVID-19. Before, only a portion of people who wanted testing could get it, so we think we have been missing a large number of cases,” Rigler said.
No anti-body testing is included in this blitz, meaning tests will only tell you if you currently have the virus. Some sites are free, and others bill insurance.
The testing sites for southern Arizona are:
- Walgreens, 10315 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson. Click here to register.
- Banner Health, 265 W Ina Rd, Tucson. Call 844-549-1851 to check availability.
- El Rio Health, 839 W Congress St, Tucson. If you are an existing patient, call 520-670-3909.
- El Rio Health, 101 W Irvington Rd, Tucson.
- El Rio Health, 6950 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson.
For all other locations in Arizona, click here.
