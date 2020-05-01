Tucson plastic surgeon prepares to resume elective surgeries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is back to the operating room for some surgeons across Arizona.
Gov. Doug Ducey allowed elective procedures to resume Friday, May 1 amid the COVID-19 crisis, as long as facilities meet certain guidelines and are approved through the Arizona Department of Health Services.
There were no patients at About Faces Cosmetic Surgery in Tucson on Friday.
Dr. Mikel Lo said he wanted to re-open slowly, so the office started with just having staff in the building scheduling appointments.
“Once we got the executive order lifted, we were like, ‘okay, let’s go.’ We can actually hopefully survive,” Lo said.
In order to open his doors, Lo said business will operate much differently, even for those scheduling less invasive procedures.
“Right as they come in we are going to take them for their temperature. We have them do a questionnaire for any of the symptoms for COVID-19 and if they are okay there, then we take them right back,” Lo said.
He said this will prevent patients from having to share a waiting room.
Those scheduling elective surgeries will have to come in days before their procedures to get tested for COVID-19.
“In the operating room, the patient cannot have a mask on and they’ve got oxygen going into their airway system. They can blow particles out and that is why you actually have to make sure they don’t have COVID,” Lo said.
Dr. Lo said about 80 to 90 percent of his business consists of elective surgeries, so his office has been closed for about six weeks.
“There was nothing in terms of income being generated at that point, so you are just hanging on by your reserves and hoping you can reopen,” Lo said.
With staff now back in the office scheduling appointments and doing a deep cleaning, he hopes the extra precautions they are taking will be enough to bring patients back into the office.
The Arizona Department of Health Services created a list of frequently asked questions regarding the executive order allowing elective, non-essential surgeries. That information is available online here.
Some of the requirements include a continuing supply of personal protective equipment that will support the facility for more than 14 days and the supply cannot be reliant on the state or a county health department.
Also, there must be adequate staffing and bed availability with no greater than 80 percent of total bed capacity occupied if the facility is a hospital.
The facility must have a robust COVID-19 testing plan to test all at-risk healthcare workers and each patient prior to the scheduling of elective, non-essential surgery during the pre-operative time period.
Facilities must implement a process to identify, inventory and document the availability of PPE, test collection kits, and the availability of a lab that can run the COVID-19 diagnostic test.
