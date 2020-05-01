YMCA offers childcare option for parents heading back to work

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With elective surgeries starting again Friday, May 1, and some businesses re-opening next week, many people are headed back to work.
But, now many families are left scrambling for child care.
Leaders at the YMCA say they're ready to offer one option for families.
They currently have an emergency childcare program in place for the kids of essential workers through May 22.
But staff members say, since they have six sites, they're ready to ramp up their services over the next few weeks to serve more people as things slowly open back up.
As the Y increases capacity, you may be wondering about the health of your child.
Here are the CDC guidelines currently in place:
- All children are required to have their temperature taken before entering the YMCA.
- Staff members are keeping groups at nine or less.
- Hand sanitizer is given at all times.
- Parents and caregivers are not allowed in the facilities but can take advantage of curbside pick-up and drop-off.
- And kids are staying in their same small group with the same staff each day to prevent the intermixing of germs.
Why all of these steps?
Staff members say their biggest goal is to keep kids safe and happy.
“We’re humbled when someone drops their child off to us. I mean I have four daughters. I have four kids and I don’t leave them with just anyone. So when someone brings us what to me is probably their greatest treasure, we do not take that lightly,” said Kurtis Dawson, president and CEO of the YMCA of Southern Arizona.
If you're interested, the Y has different pricing options for families and scholarships available.
Childcare is available Monday through Friday and they’re currently serving kids ages 5-12.
For more information or to register, click HERE.
