FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for record-breaking heat next week

KOLD Saturday 5:30 pm May 2, 2020 forecast
By Jaclyn Selesky | May 2, 2020 at 5:58 PM MST - Updated May 2 at 6:02 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Each day is going to look like the last through early next week with a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 90s. Record-breaking heat returns by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Light breeze in the afternoon.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105! Record-breaking heat!

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 101.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 100.

