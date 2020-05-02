FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Get ready for record-breaking heat next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Each day is going to look like the last through early next week with a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 90s. Record-breaking heat returns by the middle of next week.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low 60s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Light breeze in the afternoon.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105! Record-breaking heat!
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 101.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 100.
