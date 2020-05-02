NFL player, former Tucson High student to hold cancer fundraiser over gaming platform

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Tucson High School football player Levi Wallace is doing some good while preparing for season three with the Buffalo Bills in quarantine.
The Buffalo Bills defensive back plans to host a “Gamers vs. Cancer” live stream event to raise funds for the American Cancer Society on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
While many know of his family’s connection with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis — his father passed away from it during his freshman year at the University of Alabama — the Wallace family has also been hit hard by cancer.
Watch the video above for the full story. To watch his live stream, which starts at 12 p.m. MST on May 5, and donate to the cause click here.
