Oro Valley Police search for missing woman last seen near Sun City
Mary Stagnitto, 82, was last seen near the Sun City area of Oro Valley on Saturday, May 2, 2020. (Source: Oro Valley Police Department via Twitter)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | May 2, 2020 at 4:54 PM MST - Updated May 2 at 4:54 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for an 82-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Authorities with the Oro Valley Police Department said in a tweet Mary Stagnitto went missing near the Sun City area earlier today at around 1:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt with “Happy Holidays” lettered on it and white pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call OVPD at (520)-229-4900.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

