Oro Valley Police search for missing woman last seen near Sun City

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for an 82-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon.
Authorities with the Oro Valley Police Department said in a tweet Mary Stagnitto went missing near the Sun City area earlier today at around 1:30 p.m. She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt with “Happy Holidays” lettered on it and white pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call OVPD at (520)-229-4900.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
