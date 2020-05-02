Pima County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing man last seen north of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 61-year-old Brett Byroad, who was last seen in a neighborhood near Catalina State Park early Saturday morning.
Byroad is believed to be on foot and was last seen on the 14000 block of north Hoot Owl Road at around midnight May 2, 2020, according to a news release from PCSD. Authorities say Byroad is wearing a blue button-down shirt, gray dickies pants and black shoes. He stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds with gray and brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Editor’s note: The photo of Byroad has been updated to a more recent picture provided by the sheriff’s department.
