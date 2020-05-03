FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another week of above average temperatures coming

KOLD Sunday May 3 Forecast
By Jaclyn Selesky | May 3, 2020 at 6:58 PM MST - Updated May 3 at 6:58 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The heat is ramping up once again in Southern Arizona. Get ready for another week with temperatures running about 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low-60s.

TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106! Record-breaking heat!

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 104.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 102.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 100.

SUNDAY: 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper-90s.

