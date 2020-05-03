FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another week of above average temperatures coming

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The heat is ramping up once again in Southern Arizona. Get ready for another week with temperatures running about 15 degrees above average for this time of year.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low-60s.
TOMORROW: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106! Record-breaking heat!
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 104.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 102.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 100.
SUNDAY: 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper-90s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.