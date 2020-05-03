Pima County Library plans to offer curbside book pick-up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Library is planning to offer a curbside pick-up service and is figuring out how to safely give guests computer access.
"We want to get back to providing the services to them that they so desperately need," said Michelle Simon, the Deputy Director of Support Services at the Pima County Library.
The library hopes to begin the curbside service in the middle of May but an exact date hasn't been set, Simon said. Guests will be able to pick-up books from eight library locations.
Guests will learn which location to go to when they are notified that a hold is ready for pick-up. The library is working on a plan to allow guests limited computer access.
"We still have some personal health and safety things that we have to accomplish before that can happen," she said.
Simon said the library will quarantine all returned books and materials for 72 hours before guests can check them back out. The library will also disinfect the items.
"That's based on a recent National Institutes of Health Sciences study on handling paper materials," she said.
The library is an important resources for many people in Pima County. Simon said closing the libraries and not seeing guests has been difficult.
"Its been a bit hard for us because we haven't been able to let anyone in our buildings," she said. "It's for a great reason but we miss them."
The library has found new ways to help the community. Ten libraries are offering food distributions each morning with help from the Community Food Bank and Amphitheater School District.
