FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat is not going anywhere!

By Stephanie Waldref | May 4, 2020 at 4:13 AM MST - Updated May 4 at 4:58 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The heat is ramping up once again in Southern Arizona. Get ready for another week with temperatures running about 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Light breeze from the NW.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low-60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101F.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 106F! Record-breaking heat!

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 104F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 102F.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 100F.

SUNDAY: 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper-90s.

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.