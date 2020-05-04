Hundreds of prisoners released early due to COVID-19 concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - So far, the Pima County jail has had no COVID-19 cases, according to the Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier.
“At this exact moment, we’re unaware of any COVID-19 infections inside our detention facility, which is remarkable,” Napier said. “I knock on wood.”
Many jails and prisons have become hotspots for the virus. The Arizona State Prison has reported 63 cases and five deaths.
A big part of the Pima County strategy to prevent cases is to isolate any incoming prisoner but also to reduce the number of prisoners in the county jail.
The biggest decline has been in personal, low level drug cases which in the past accounted for nearly a third of the inmates in the system.
“The number of felony drug prosecutions have plummeted,” said Pima County Public Defender Joel Feinman. “I mean they just dropped through the basement.”
In part because the Pima County Attorney’s office issued an email to law enforcement saying it would no longer prosecute lower level drug cases during the pandemic.
“If this lasts, we’re going to see taxpayers save millions and millions of dollars,” Feinman said. “And we’re not going to see public safety compromised.”
Napier says the deputies will not ignore the case but it’s not a priority.
“We’re dissuading, not prohibiting mind you, but dissuading law enforcement from book non violent misdemeanors,” he said.
One reason for the success, it’s believed, is the lower incidence of contact between deputies and those who may spread the virus.
“We have less people with law enforcement who don’t need to,” Feinman said. “Which means there's less chance a law enforcement officers get sick and less chance this virus gets into the Pima County jail.”
Pima County’s jail population has dropped from a high of 2,200 to about 1,300, much of it during the pandemic.
“Sometimes it take a little kickstart and that may be a bright spot in this,” Napier said. “That we want to reexamine who’s in jail and does it make sense from a public safety stand point to have these people in there.”
Feinman agrees this may be a moment which changes law enforcement and prosecution, something he’s advocated.
“This really leads us to reevaluate from top to bottom, left to right, who belongs in the jail,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.