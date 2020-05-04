Meat supply chain back-up causes headaches for local ranchers

“We are working with our suppliers and vendor community to assess the ongoing changes across the industry, locally and nationally. We have implemented purchase limits on certain items in our meat departments to help ensure all customers have access to what they need. We ask and encourage everyone to practice responsible shopping habits by purchasing only what is needed, and remembering to be kind to each other during these challenging days, ” said Ashley Shick, Director of Communications & Public Affairs, Bashas’ Family of Stores