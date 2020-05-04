Nearly 600 families will be fed this week thanks to community donations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - During this pandemic, an unprecedented number of Americans have resorted to food banks for emergency supplies.
Thanks to your generous donations, 550 area families will now be able to put food on their tables.
Every family who stops by IMPACT of Southern Arizona this week will receive a bag of 6-8 food items with their normal pickup.
It's all thanks to the Golder Ranch Fire District and Oro Valley Hospital partnering for a food drive.
Through that drive, the community donated 4,000 pounds of non-perishable foods to benefit those in need around southern Arizona.
They also raised over $1,800 to go toward buying more groceries to stock the pantry.
These donations are not just about feeding families.
They’re meant to give families a chance to stretch their earned income to keep the lights on, to pay part of their utility bills, to even get a prescription filled.
With more people losing hours at work or losing their jobs, the food bank is catering to some different clients.
IMPACT employees say about one in three people seeking groceries at pantries right now have never previously needed emergency food aid.
That's why they want families to know they can stop by if they're in need.
In fact, foodbank requirements have actually been tweaked to make sure no one goes hungry.
“For a family of 4, the ceiling for qualification is $48,470. So it’s really open to a lot of families because it’s not only to feed you but to also stretch your budget,” Barbara McClure, executive director of IMPACT of Southern Arizona, said.
McClure added they’re doing something a little different with the bags on Monday, May 4.
On top of the extra food, they’re including a bag of goodies for kids, featuring a book, a puzzle, and a few other items to keep kids happy and learning during this time.
