One person displaced by fire near airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire Department crews extinguished a mobile-home fire near Tucson International Airport early on Monday morning, May 4.
According to information from the fire department, the resident who reported the fire escaped uninjured, but will have to stay with family members after the fire destroyed the home in the 6000 block of South Calle de Leon, near Tucson Boulevard and Valencia Road.
The fire was reported shortly before 3 a.m. and firefighters had it under control 11 minutes after arriving at the scene.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. Damages have not been determined.
