Taste This, Tucson: Cinco de Mayo takeout deals and specials

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - You might still be self-quarantined at home, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip Cinco de Mayo this year!
Taste This Tucson found a few restaurants offering specials and meal deals so you can get your tacos y tequila fix on this popular southern Arizona holiday.
There’s no other restaurant quite known for their authenticity like El Charro Cafe. They’re offering a two taco entree, two Carona Beer special and you can choose from shredded beef, shredded chicken or carnitas tacos. El Charro is also making a classic and prickly pear margarita that you can take home.
Speaking of margaritas, Reforma is known to have the largest selection of tequila in Arizona — or so the front page of their website boasts! This local restaurant is crafting Mexican Candy Shots just for Cinco de Mayo and they’re only $4, but if you prefer to stick to holiday tradition, their house margaritas will be discounted to $6. Reforma is also making a dinner for two, which will include a salad to share, two entrees and a dessert for $30. Of course you can always grab some tacos. Reforma offers a fried cauliflower taco, which can be made vegan!
If you’re looking for a meal deal for you and the whole family, Sonoran Brunch Company has just what you need! They’ll be offering six birria tacos, a cheese quesadilla, beans, rice, chips and salsa for $19.99. This Mexican/ American fusion restaurant is also discounting their grinders and dessert frybread to just $5. If you haven’t eaten here yet, you definitely won’t be disappointed on Cinco de Mayo.
Looking for a drink? The Parish is remixing an old classic with their flavor-infused tequila. You can choose between the Strawbanero — a refreshing combo with a spicy kick, or the Mango Mint — a cool spin on a sweet favorite. Each container of flavor-infused tequila takes days to produce, so once this tequila is gone, it’s gone! The Parish is packing these margaritas in to-go mason jars big enough for two, so you’ll not only be getting double, but you can save some for later!
Make sure you’re supporting local businesses while celebrating Cinco de Mayo!
