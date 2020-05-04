Taste This, Tucson: Cinco de Mayo takeout deals and specials

Speaking of margaritas, Reforma is known to have the largest selection of tequila in Arizona — or so the front page of their website boasts! This local restaurant is crafting Mexican Candy Shots just for Cinco de Mayo and they’re only $4, but if you prefer to stick to holiday tradition, their house margaritas will be discounted to $6. Reforma is also making a dinner for two, which will include a salad to share, two entrees and a dessert for $30. Of course you can always grab some tacos. Reforma offers a fried cauliflower taco, which can be made vegan!