AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for missing Navajo County teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona authorities are searching for a 16-year-old boy who was abducted from Navajo County.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert just before 8 p.m. for Kaleb Gardner Smith, 16, who left his Holbrook, Arizona home this morning for a run, according to a post from the Holbrook Police Department. Smith was last seen wearing a red shirt with black shorts.
He messaged his family after he left but didn’t return home or to work, the post stated.
Smith was last seen near north 8th Avenue and west Erie in Holbrook and is believed to be in danger, according to an email from DPS.
Authorities are searching for a black 2019 Dodge Charger with a Tennessee license plate 7P71B1, according to the alert, and a balding white man who could be in his 50s or 60s. It’s unclear if the unidentified man has any relation to Smith.
Smith is described as white, 5-feet-7-inches tall, with brown hair and eyes and weighs 110 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
