Another care facility hit with COVID-19 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nursing homes and skilled care facilities have been a hot-spot for COVID-19. We’re now learning of more nursing facilities with cases.
21 residents at The Life Care Center of Tucson have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as some staff members, according to the facility.
“Some days are better than others,” said Shannon Gray, a resident at Life Care Center of Tucson.
Gray said he has been a resident of the facility for about ten months, and that once COVID-19 hit at the Life Care Center of Tucson, residents were quarantined for their safety.
A corporate spokesperson for Life Care Centers of America, the parent company for the facility, said 16 of the residents who tested positive are still in care at the facility. They said the first case of COVID-19 was discovered on April 17, 2020. Gray said it has been tough to be in quarantine for so long.
“You don’t really see anybody anymore, so that’s kind of depressing,” he said.
According to the facility, four residents are getting treatment at a hospital, and one has died. Three staff members have also tested positive, they said. Gray said he feels safe for the most part, as all staff working with positive patients are only working on that floor, and positive patients are on one wing of the building.
The Pima County Health Department said it is important to keep this vulnerable group in long-term care facilities safe as the state begins to open up.
“Long-term care facilities and assisted living facilities have been the most vulnerable part of our community since the beginning of this, and that’s not going away any time soon,” said Dr. Bob England, director of the Pima County Health Department.
Life Care Centers of America, and the executive Director of Life Care Center of Tucson sent the following statement, saying in part, “Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive, and we extend our sincere thanks. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the resident who passed away as the result of COVID-19. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19.”
According to the health department, as of April 23rd, 27 percent of Pima County’s COVID-19 cases are from staff and residents at long term care facilities. PCHD said they have enough tests to start some routine COVID testing at long-term care facilities that have had positive cases.
