Arizona Game and Fish accepting applications for fall hunts

PHOENIX — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is accepting applications for 2020 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane.
To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 26 of the “2020-21 Arizona Hunting Regulations” booklet.
Printed booklets soon will be available at all department offices and license dealers statewide.
The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 9. Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license to apply for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the application period (June 9).
Your must know your Department ID to submit an application.
There are three ways to locate a Department ID:
- Log into your AZGFD portal account, and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard"
- Check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license if it was purchased online
- Call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All applicants are encouraged to purchase PointGuard, which allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit-tag(s) for any reason without losing their bonus points. Information: www.azgfd.gov/pointguard.